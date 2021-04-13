Fethard housing estate is 'taken in charge' by Tipperary County Council

Friarsfield in Fethard has become the latest private housing estate to be “taken in charge” by Tipperary County Council.

The council formally assumed responsibility for the roads, water, public lighting and sewerage infrastructure of the estate, located on Fethard’s Killenaule Road, at the recent monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s councillors.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Imelda Goldsboro proposed the estate be taken in charge and Cloneen Fine Gael Cllr Mark Fitzgerald seconded the proposal.