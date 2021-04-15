Yesteryears! Row rumbles over multi-million pound theme park development in Tipperary

Making the front page of The Nationalist on April 13 in 1991 was a story about the refusal of An Taisce to meet members of South Tipperary County Council to discuss an alternative site for the Cashel Theme Park which had enraged the councillors who were demanding a meeting with the heritage group.

The late Fine Gael TD, Theresa Ahern, said it was time to stop treating An Taisce with “kid gloves” and she claimed that the council should not allow any organisation to hold a stick over it.

Former Fianna Fáil Junior Minister Sean McCarthy described An Taisce as “professional protesters” who were “against everything and for nothing”.

An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission for the £8 million development in Cashel after an appeal.

South Tipperary County Council wrote to An Taisce to suggest a meeting about finding an alternative site for the project.

An Taisce had been the principal objector along with a number of residents of Dominic Street.