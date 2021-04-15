EDITORIAL: Does Rachael Blackmore's gender matter after Grand National success?

The Aintree Grand National is the one race that attracts huge interest from people who aren’t prone to gambling every other day of the year.

It is the amount of runners, the long odds and the sheer risk of it all with the enormous jumps that people enjoy the most.

There is guaranteed to be drama and excitement for the layperson.

For horse racing enthusiasts, it is equal to the Super Bowl in American Football or the Champions Cup Final in rugby. For all of us; it is pure entertainment.

Sport and tradition both at their very best.

Few jockeys get to win one of the biggest races of them all.

It is a remarkable feat for any professional jockey in the horse racing industry to claim the prize of a Grand National win.

All in the sport strive for it, they’re all hungry for it. It transcends the winners to the status of legend.

A legend for all time.

Rachael Blackmore is now a legend.

She will be remembered forever.

Not because she is the first female to win the Grand National, but because she is a jockey that has won one of the biggest races of them all.

Does her gender matter?

There will never be another “first woman” to win the Grand National.

She has made sure of that.

But she will not be the last woman to win it.

And in that, she is an inspiration. What she has achieved this year will inspire a whole new generation of jockeys who will be both male and female.

It is how she applies herself to her trade, how she conducts herself, that’s where her inspiration lies, not in her achievements as a female, but in her ability and successes as a professional.

A sportsperson.

A role model.

Rachel, the horse racing legend.

Rachel, the human being.

Rachel from Killenaule.