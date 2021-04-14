Notice to close Templetuohy road - County Council

The County Council has indicated it will close the L3203-23 road Barnalisheen, near Templetouhy, Thurles, from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28, 2021.



The route will be affected daily from 8am to 5pm.



Alternative routes: traffic travelling south towards Lisheen southbound traffic will be diverted in Templetouhy Village on to the R502 in the direction of Johnstown.

Traffic will turn right onto the L-3201-16 and proceed in the direction of Thurles until Moyneard Crossroads to rejoin the L-3203-0 Moyne Road. Traffic travelling north towards Lisheen; north bound traffic will be diverted at Moyneard Crossroads onto the L-3201-16 in the direction of Johnstown. Traffic will turn left on to the R502 and proceed to Templetouhy.

Traffic will rejoin the L-3203-23 to Lisheen in Templetouhy village. The reason for closure is to facilitate the construction of a cattle underpass. Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads and Transportation, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh no later than 12 noon on Thursday, April 15, 2021 or by e-mail to roadclosures

@tipperarycoco.ie