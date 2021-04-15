Profound sadness in Mullinahone parish following tragic farm accident

The parish of Mullinahone was shocked during the week when news broke of a tragic farm accident which resulted in the death of Lar Hally of Ballycullen. Lar and his family came to farm in Mullinahone over 25 years ago. During that time Lar and his wife Mary and their family made themselves a welcome part of the Mullinahone Community. Lar was a Kilkenny man to the backbone, but he was accepted quickly into our community. He and Mary and their family suffered tragedy with the tragic death of their son Peter. Lar’s funeral took place in Mullinahone in strict compliance with Covid regulations. He is interred in St.Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy with his son Peter. May they rest in peace.

To his wife, Mary, his daughters, Eimear and Maeve, his sons Liam and Philip and to the extended family go our heartfelt sympathy.