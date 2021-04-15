Great turnout of volunteers for Drangan / Cloneen clean-up
Litter along the side of a Tipperary road
A great clean up took place in the community of Drangan and Clooneen last weekend.
Many thanks to all who helped with the big clean up last Saturday and also those who have been cleaning their own roads for the last few months. A massive amount of rubbish was collected with some rubbish left behind due to lack of help and also because machinery would be needed to move some of it.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on