Iverk Agricultural Show cancelled for second year due to uncertainty over pandemic 

The Iverk Show, one of the most popular annual events in the Carrick-on-Suir area, has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organising committee of Ireland’s oldest agricultural show issued a statement last week announcing the event scheduled to take place at the Iverk Showgrounds in Piltown on August 28 won’t be going ahead.

The committee said the reason for cancelling the show was the “ongoing uncertainty” surrounding the pandemic and the medium to long term national plans for festivals and other large social gatherings.

The statement outlined that Iverk Show president, Jack Kearns, chairman, Robert Dowley and Iverk Show committee members were “bitterly disappointed” to have to take this action for the second year in a row.

“Guided by the recommendations of the Government, HSE, Irish Shows Association and bearing in mind the health and safety of all our friends and patrons, we felt this was the appropriate action to take.

“The Iverk Show has faced many challenges over the near two centuries since it was founded in 1826. The resilience of all those involved will ensure the 2022 show to be held in Piltown on Saturday, August 27, 2022 will be a great success,” the show committee added.