BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí catch disqualified driver NINE times over the limit

A disqualified drunk driver nine times over the limit has been arrested in Cahir this evening.

Gardaí said: "One of our colleagues travelling to work this evening discovered a vehicle driving erratically in Cahir town.

"The motorist who is disqualified was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was found to be over nine times the legal limit.

"The vehicle was seized and the motorist has been charged to court. #SaferRoads"