Great response to Burncourt fundraising appeal

There has been a great response to the request for donations towards the plan to create a covered outdoor area at the rear of the Community Hall court in Burncourt to cater for events that are unsuitable for indoors. There are many possible uses for this structure- outdoor concerts, drama productions,summertime entertainment ,children’s events and as an overflow space for times such as The Big Breakfast and Funeral Teas.Other possible suggestions for use are most welcome.

To those who have contributed a huge thank for your generosity . If you still wish to add to the funds, please make your donations , regardless of how small by

• Lodgement to Burncourt Community Council CLG Bank Account : IBAN: IE06 AIBK 9361 6210 3952 66 (BIC: AIBKIE2D)

• Return your donation to: Maureen Creed, Breeda Fitzgerald, Margaret Fox, Siobhan Hurley, Willie Walsh, Mags Carroll, Shelly Caplice, Shane Fox, Seán Fitzgerald.



