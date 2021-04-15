Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club is organising river bank litter pick for National Spring Clean campaign  

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club members are on a mission to rid their town of litter this month by taking part in the An Taisce National Spring Clean.

The club is encouraging its members and the wider public in Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland to do individual litter pick ups around their households and neighbourhoods.

It is also planning to organise a litter clean up along the river bank in Carrickbeg on Saturday, April 24.

The club has paid tribute on its Facebook page to Mark Coughlan, one of its new members, and Emma Collins, who collected three sacks of litter in the vicinity of Ormond Castle last Friday, April 10.

If you would like to participate in the National Spring Clean and need bags, gloves and litter pickers you can contact Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club president Brian White at (086) 833 4844 or message the Wild About Carrick Facebook page.