'Flying quite low and loud,' appeal for witnesses after unusual aircraft seen in Tipp sky

"It was very different to what you normally see," said a Newcastle resident who contacted The Nationalist about an aircraft he saw and heard in the sky on Wednesday night.

He said it was "multiple sizes" bigger than the normal rescue helicopter you'd see every day in the air around south Tipperary. 

"It was very different to what you normally see. It was a significant thing, flying quite low with three red flashing lights. 

"I saw it just after midnight Wednesday night, flying from the Cahir direction to Dungarvan, travelling quite low and quite loud, much larger than normal rescue helicopter."