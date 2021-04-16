President Rachael Blackmore: Grand National winner 66/1 to become President by 2050

Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore has been making headlines since her historic win at Aintree on the Henry de Bromhead trained Minella Times and now she is even being backed to become the President of Ireland some day in the future.

BoyleSports received some surprising requests this week that the talented jockey would opt for a world in politics after her time in the saddle comes to an end but thankfully that’s some time away yet.

The Tipperary native is 66/1 to become the President of Ireland by the year 2050 with those odds clipped in from 100/1.

The identity of Ireland’s next President however is also gaining traction with Dr Ronan Glynn the latest name being supported.

Michael D Higgins is scheduled to relinquish the role in 2025 when his second term comes to an end and punters are already speculating that Glynn could take his place in Áras an Uachtaráin following his performance during the pandemic.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer was added to the market at 150/1 by BoyleSports but it didn’t take long for those odds to shrink with 50/1 now quoted for the top physician.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It seems that fans of Rachael Blackmore are not only showing their support for her in the world of horse racing, but also in the political arena too. The jockey is a shock name on the list at 66/1 to become the President of Ireland by 2050 while Dr Ronan Glynn is 50/1 to replace Michael D Higgins.”