Sad passing announced of Alice McGrath, Annacarty, age 105 years

Very sad news today of the passing of my cousin Alice McGrath of Rossacrow, Annacarty.

Alice celebrated her 105th birthday on April 1.

She was born Alice (Taylor) in Grange, Donohill, on April 1st, 1916. Predeceased by her husband, Matt, she is survived by her daughter, Mary and son-in-law Paul (Guilfoyle) and by her nephew Tim, cousins and good friends.

I was privileged to witness the care that she received from Mary and Paul, which allowed her to remain in her home until her passing. The love and care that she received was simply outstanding. God reward them for their care and dedication. Alice celebrated her 105th birthday on April 1 and on the day she received a visit from the Garda Superintendent and two members from the Tipperary Town District, with a cake and flowers.

This gave Alice great joy along with the many messages, cards and gifts that she received. Alice lived a long life into her 106th year but nevertheless her passing will be keenly felt by her immediate family and by those who loved her dearly. https://rip.ie/.../alice- mcgrath-annacarty-tipperary/ 455875