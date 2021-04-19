'Plenty of nice sunshine from Wednesday for rest of the week,' says forecaster

Latest weather charts show rain on Monday away from East coast and also Tuesday morning but then plenty of nice sunshine from Wednesday for rest of the week, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly added: "It will feel milder from Wednesday for a few days too. However it could turn cooler again from Sunday with a risk of colder air returning.

"Farmers and gardeners, I’m afraid no sign of any real heat or decent rainfall."