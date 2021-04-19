How much? Four-bedroom Georgian country house in Tipperary on sale for €1.1m

A four-bedroom Georgian country house in Tipperary is on sale for €1.1m.

The idyllic country residence and self contained apartment also has fantastic equine facilities on approximately 25.90 ha (66 acres).

Full description below:

- Access off the M7 at The Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall, is under a 10 minute drive.

- Originally built in 1800

- Fully restored and refurbished in 2009

- Romantic and secluded aspect with perfect privacy

- Replumbed, reroofed, rewired and fully insulated

- Cosy, yet well-proportioned reception rooms

- Four bedrooms including a self-contained unit with its own access

- Oil fired zoned heating and a large 60kw log burner, plus 4 solid fuel stoves - Broadband internet - Bio system, mains water and rainwater tanks

- Exceptional equestrian facilities including numerous stables, sand arena and horse walker - Woodlands and lake - Cross country riding on site, including jumping

To view the full ad, click here.