Beautiful! Stunning cottage in Tipperary with incredible views on sale for €220,000

REA Stokes & Quirke are delighted to offer for sale this superbly renovated and extended cottage on C 0.9 acres in this most scenic of locations circa 3km from Ardfinnan.

The original Stone built cottage was lovingly extended & tastefully modernized in 2005.

The accommodation includes three bedrooms (one ensuite), kitchen/dining area, utility, sitting room & main bathroom.

The property has the benefit of a large attic space with potential floor area over the old part of the house and the new connecting extension, if so desired to convert to further accommodation.

The mature landscaped site extending to circa 0.9 acres consist of gravel yard, lawn, and apple orchard & is located circa 100 meters in of the quiet public road.

