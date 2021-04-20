'A strong breeze will make for great drying,' some good news from forecaster
Weather forecast
Hang your clothes out while there's good drying out! Photo: Pixabay
There will be "some nice sunny spells from Wednesday but a strong breeze which will make for great drying, so get the washing lined up", says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
"It's a long way off so very much subject to change but the two main weather models are both showing a cold end to the month. They also show very little rainfall up to the end of the month," according to www.carlowweather.com.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on