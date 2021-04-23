EDITORIAL: Absurdity of online reaction to Billy O'Riordan's Prince Philip column

It was late on Friday night, April 16 when it became necessary to send a text message to one of The Nationalist’s columnists to make sure they were okay following some absurd comments online after their weekly column was shared on social media.

The column had been published in the paper that week and when it went online it had begun to generate a large amount of engagement in the comments section on Facebook.

The paper’s columnist, the inimitable Billy O’Riordan, was told not to mind the “rabble on social media”.

Billy’s article each week is very enjoyable (see page 13 this week as proof) and it was important to make sure the social media reaction wasn’t affecting him too much.

Billy’s response to the message late on Friday night was wonderful, “I won’t lose any sleep over them.”

The column Billy had written was quite clearly a tongue in cheek piece about the life of the Royals and specifically, Prince Philip.

It was posted on www.tipperarylive.ie with the headline: “OPINION: ‘Let’s posthumously award the Duke of Edinburgh the freedom of Clonmel’.

Billy wrote: “Now, just hold off on the letters to the editor and hear me out. In my humble opinion the old Duke was a genius of sorts. This was a man who managed not to put his hand in his pocket for the last 73 years...let’s hand it to the man and hold him as an example of someone embodying qualities such as: sheer brazenness, initiative, guile, cunning and staying power.”

And that piece of commentary prompted a slew of over the top comments online. The absurdity of the online reaction to the piece is breathtaking.

Not to mention the disgraceful attacks against Billy.

The Nationalist received no letter to the editor on the matter, it’s obviously easier for people to just hurl vitriolic abuse in the comments section of Facebook from their mobiles.

As Billy wrote himself on the social media platform, “A piece of satire folks...satire uses exaggeration in the form of humour and irony to poke fun at politics and those in power.”