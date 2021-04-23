Take a look back! Parish priest tied up and robbed by two men wearing balaclavas

The lead story on our front page on April 21, 2001 told of how the then parish priest of Emly, Fr Seamus Rochford, was tied up and robbed on Easter Sunday night by two men wearing balaclavas.

A total of £400 of parishioners’ money was taken from Trocaire collection boxes in a safe in the sacristy of St Ailbe’s Church. A further £80 and the mobile phone of Fr Rochford’s was also taken.

Showing remarkable courage and resilience, Fr Rochford recovered and went on to say two Masses the following day in Emly.

The winning jockey in the 2001 Aintree Grand National, Richard Guest, had thrown his weight behind the campaign to have the murder conviction of a young Carrick-on-Suir jockey overturned.

23-year-old Christopher McGrath from Sean Treacy Park was appealing against the conviction after he was jailed for life in January for a murder in the north east of England.

Industrial strife was looming at the then two-year-old Tipperary Institute in Clonmel with management embroiled in a row with the Teachers’ Union of Ireland over union recognition at the college.

Industrial action taken by non-nursing staff at St Joseph’s Hospital in Clonmel to highlight overcrowding had been suspended following a health board decision to provide 20 extra beds.