OPINION: Navigating the 'new' classroom when students can watch The Crown on Netflix

I recently gave a lecture to journalism students at my alma mater, Dublin City University.

I wasn’t actually at the college in Whitehall, for obvious pandemic related reasons, I was at home on Zoom giving a presentation to over 30 students studying for a Degree, and in some cases, a Masters in Journalism.

I had been asked to cover freelancing during the lecture and give students a sort of guide on navigating such a career in the media industry.

Freelancing is where you’re self-employed and send in news stories, features or get commissioned to do work for media outlets in Ireland but you’re not actually employed by them.

It’s a precarious business but some people have made careers out of it. Anyway, I prepared for the presentation as I would any other and got my material in order.

The main motivation behind every slide was...you want these journalists going out “newsroom ready” and then I had to knit the skills required for that into freelancing and writing copy that will get printed.

I took the students through several key things from pitching stories to getting paid.

The one thing I hadn’t prepared for, nor could I, was giving a lecture virtually.

I was taken aback at how at ease I was prior to the meeting room going live.

If it was a normal lecture and I was about to be introduced to a room full of people, I’d always have nerves, it’s only natural.

But oddly enough, there were no nerves.

I didn’t feel the weight of a packed room, I was in the utility on my own.

What did concern me, and I imagine it is a concern for many teachers, is that I couldn’t get any sense as to whether or not the students engaged with the material.

You’d have an idea during a presentation if people were disengaging or tuning out but for the 40 minutes of my virtual lecture

I wasn’t sure if people were encapsulated by the material and learning loads, or on the phone to their boyfriend/girlfriend.

It was a really uneasy feeling when you’re giving your all to something.

For the most part, many of them weren’t even visible to me on the screen and that was a little disconcerting too because in a lecture hall, you can glance at your slides as you go through, but primarily you’re looking directly out at the students in attendance and you can make sure you hold their attention with eye contact.

I went through the presentation for around 40 minutes and then took a Q&A for another 20 minutes and the whole thing just flew.

The students were brilliant and appeared attentive.

Although it did strike me that with the “new classroom” students are at liberty to mute their microphones and take phone calls or watch a season of The Crown on Netflix.

I imagine the virtual classroom presents opportunities and many challenges.

The pandemic has led to the necessity for remote learning which in turn has led to innovation/variation in programme delivery for many courses.

For colleges there could well be recruitment/marketing opportunities through offering fully online courses which could in turn attract a more diverse range of graduates; whether it is the attractiveness of an online course for someone who has a physical disability or for a prospective student who is autistic and might find a room full of hundreds of students challenging.

Maintaining engagement with course material and self-directed/independent learning however is the real challenge with thousands of students off-campus.

I imagine some primary and secondary school teachers are relieved to be back in the classroom from an educational standpoint, although a room full of open windows on a cold, spring day for ventilation might not be too pleasing.

The colleges too will be hoping that the summer yields something positive for them with regard to the battle against the coronavirus so that we might see students in lecture halls again come September.

One last thing on the presentation, I found it to be exhilarating and I was on a high after doing it but I crashed and burned at 8pm that night and I didn’t even have any assignments to correct.

Teachers don’t have an easy job, remember that.