Flood of objections submitted to Mullinahone piggery planning application

Tipperary County Council has received a flood of objections to a controversial proposal to redevelop a piggery on the outskirts of Mullinahone next to the village’s popular playground and astro-turf pitch.

A total of 119 submissions have been lodged with the council in relation to the planning application that seeks permission to demolish existing old pig housing on the site at Killaghy, Mullinahone and replace it with a new pig fattening facility.

The council is due to decide next Wednesday, April 28 whether to approve or reject the application or seek further information on the proposal.

Opposition to the proposed piggery development centres on the local community’s concerns over the site’s close proximity to Mullinahone playground, cemetery, homes and other local facilities such as St Michael’s National School and sports clubs and the impact any foul odours from the piggery would have on people living in the area and attending these community facilities.

Concerns have also been raised about the proposed development’s close proximity to Mullinahone stream that is a tributary of the River Anner and also increased traffic it would bring to the village.

Tipperary’s five TDs have all lodged submissions highlighting local people’s objections to redeveloping such a facility so close to the village and particularly the local playground.

Several county councillors have also lodged objections including Mullinahone’s Cllr Kevin O’Meara, who is chairperson of the Mullinahone Piggery Action Group, which is leading the local campaign to stop the development from going ahead in the south Tipperary village.Mullinahone Community Council, Mullinahone Community Park & Playground Group, the board of management of the village’s St Michael’s National School, Mullinahone Men’s Shed, Kickham Place Residents’ Association along with local sports clubs like CJ Kickhams GAA Club, Mullinahone Ladies Football Club and Mullinahone FC are among the community organisations that have lodged objections.

They have been joined by objections from a large number of individual residents.

Inland Fisheries Ireland and An Taisce have also lodged objections. In its submission, Inland Fisheries highlighted its concern about the location of a geomembrane lined manure store for the facility within 10m of the Mullinahone stream and the potential for pollution from the store.

The old piggery that had operated on the site at Killaghy since the 1970s closed down about a decade ago. Mullinahone playground was opened in 2013 after the piggery was closed. The facility was recently purchased by pig farmer James Foran.

It’s understood there are several hundred pigs housed at the piggery at the moment and Mr Foran’s plan is to replace old pig housing on the site with a modern facility complying with current legislation and regulations.

According to the planning application the new pig fattening house Mr Foran proposes to build will include an office, store, feed kitchen and bins, pump and service rooms, roof mounted solar panels, a covered geomembrane lined manure store, a domestic waste water treatment system with percolation area and associated site works.

The application also seeks permission to retain a roof covering enclosure for a mechanical ventilation system on the remaining stock house with associated works.

Mullinahone Piggery Action Group chairman Cllr Kevin O’Meara said the number of objections lodged to the application showed the strength of opposition in Mullinahone towards the proposed development.

He pointed out the campaign of opposition to the piggery gained considerable momentum in the local community despite the Covid-19 restrictions that prevented the action group hosting a public meeting to inform locals about the planning application.

“I have no problem with a piggery when it’s located in a suitable location but not when it’s situated on the edge of a village.”

“People don’t want that kind of smell around them.”

He said there has been a frequent smell problem in the village since the piggery resumed operating last year. Local people are concerned that if the redevelopment of the site goes ahead there will be more pigs located there.

The Independent councillor said Mullinahone Playground and the community astro-turf pitch that was used by local sports clubs for training were located next to the piggery site.

The playground opened in 2013 after the old piggery operation there had ceased and he believed the council wouldn’t have granted permission for the playground at this location if an operating piggery was beside it.

He pointed out that St Michael’s National School was just under 500m from the piggery site and like the playground committee, its board of management is concerned about the impact of foul odours on children playing in the school grounds and the ability of the school to keep windows open for ventilation, which is particularly important at the moment to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He said St Michael’s Cemetery is also nearby and local people didn’t want a foul smell around it while attending funerals there. Likewise the local GAA Club was just across the field from the piggery.

He also expressed concern about odours from the piggery impacting on residents of Mullinahone village. He claimed European regulations recommended these facilities should be 600m away from the nearest dwelling. He contended that nearly the entire village was within 600m of this proposed development.

Cllr O’Meara said he feared the piggery would deter people from coming to live in Mullinahone including to the new houses the council was building at Killaghy.

He argued the new County Development Plan currently being prepared will seek to encourage people to live more in villages rather than in one-off rural houses. Approving this planning application will do the opposite of this, he contended.

Mr Foran didn’t wish to comment when contacted by The Nationalist about the objections as the application is still going through the planning process.