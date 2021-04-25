Killenaule doctors issue Covid-19 appeal

Doctors in the Killenaule surgery have issued an appeal to people not to ring surgery about vaccines.

The doctors state that all patients over 70 have now had their first covid vaccine. All patients over 80 have had their 2nd Covid vaccine.

"Please do not ring the surgery about covid vaccines. We will call you when we have one for you. At present the phone lines are blocked with enquiries and patients are having difficulty getting through," said one of the staff.