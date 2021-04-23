Secret code words for victims as Tipp gardaí launch domestic violence initiative
Great idea!
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Going purple for victims of domestic violence.
Gardaí in the Cahir District in conjunction with Cuan Saor - the women’s refuge, have teamed up with all the pharmacies in the area to support victims of domestic violence who need support and advice.
Asking for "purple clothes dye" in a pharmacy will indicate to staff that a victim of domestic violence is in need of support.
The Rock of Cashel (pictured above) goes purple in support of victims of domestic violence.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on