Secret code words for victims as Tipp gardaí launch domestic violence initiative

Going purple for victims of domestic violence.

Gardaí in the Cahir District in conjunction with Cuan Saor - the women’s refuge, have teamed up with all the pharmacies in the area to support victims of domestic violence who need support and advice.

Asking for "purple clothes dye" in a pharmacy will indicate to staff that a victim of domestic violence is in need of support.

The Rock of Cashel (pictured above) goes purple in support of victims of domestic violence.