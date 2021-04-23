Tipperary gardaí conduct a 'Drugs in your Community' schools talk with Third Years

Clonmel Community Policing Unit and Inspector Seán Leahy have conducted a 'Drugs in your Community' schools talk with Third Year students of Edmund Rice Secondary school Carrick-on-Suir as part of the Schools Programme Initiative.

At all times Covid guidelines were adhered to by social distancing, hand sanitising and mask wearing.

Gardaí added: "Thank you to the students for engaging in the serious conversation around drugs and being very respectful towards the subject.

"We look forward to seeing all the primary and secondary students in the District in the coming weeks, it's good to be back inside the classroom!"