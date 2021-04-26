Take right steps to successfully acquire planning permission in Tipperary

?

As well as doing a Pre-Planning meeting with your local Planner in Tipperary County Council, anyone considering applying for planning permission should do an Irish Water Pre-Connection Enquiry to check out the price/feasibility of a new public water connection for your home!

Carry out a Pre Connection Enquiry here: https://www.water.ie/connections/get-connected/

"Also, as County Development Plan is due to change in the next year, it is advisable that anyone wishing to apply for planning permission for one off houses in the countryside might want to apply soon ahead of any changes!

If you have any other queries about the Planning permission process, feel free to get in touch" said Cllr Mairin McGrath.