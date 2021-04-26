Roadworks to cause delays on Tipperary road
The Kilip-Killea Road Templemore road will undergo resurfacing works from 07.hours on April 27 to 19 hours on April 28 for .Delays are expected.
26/04/2021
Search our Archive
The Kilip-Killea Road Templemore road will undergo resurfacing works from 07.hours on April 27 to 19 hours on April 28 for .Delays are expected.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on