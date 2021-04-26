Opportunities to carry out youth work in Tipperary
Child pictured getting creative with paint at Phobail le Chéile CDP event in Falcarragh during Cruinniú na nÓg 2019. Picture: John Soffe
Opportunities are arising at Tipperary Comhairle na nÓg-Tipperary Youth Council
"We have an exciting opportunity - we have two vacant seats on Tipperary's Youth council so are looking to co-opt interested young people under 18. Want to know more get in touch with pauline.strappe@youthworktipperary.ie
One seat will be based in Nenagh subgroup and the other in South Tipp.
check out the work of Tipp Comhairle on social media and their website. #youngvoiceslocalissues," said a spokesperson.
