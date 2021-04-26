Opportunities to carry out youth work in Tipperary

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Have you ideas to help Donegal's children and young people to be creative?

Child pictured getting creative with paint at Phobail le Chéile CDP event in Falcarragh during Cruinniú na nÓg 2019. Picture: John Soffe

Opportunities are arising at Tipperary Comhairle na nÓg-Tipperary Youth Council
 
"We have an exciting opportunity - we have two vacant seats on Tipperary's Youth council so are looking to co-opt interested young people under 18. Want to know more get in touch with pauline.strappe@youthworktipperary.ie
One seat will be based in Nenagh subgroup and the other in South Tipp.
check out the work of Tipp Comhairle on social media and their website. #youngvoiceslocalissues," said a spokesperson.

 
 