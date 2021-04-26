Revealed: Landmark property home to iconic Tipperary shop put up for sale for €450,000

The property known as Robert's Grocery & Residence has traded successfully for many years as a newsagents and grocery store and is located within the picturesque and popular village of Grangemockler, Tipperary.

The property also once included a small café which could easily be re-opened and is much sought after by the local community.

The residential accommodation comprises of ground floor kitchen & living space, six bedrooms on first floor including one ensuite and main bathroom and open plan attic space on the second floor suitable for conversion (subject to fpp).

This property is well maintained, and is well presented throughout. This landmark property also benefits from right of way access to the rear yard for parking and additional land (c. 1.2 acres) with internal laneway access to the rear of the property.

This is likely to be once off opportunity to acquire a business premises, private home and yard in the centre of Grangemockler.

To view the full property, click here.