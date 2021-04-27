'Many elderly people still waiting on their Covid vaccinations,' says Tipperary TD

Many people across the country who are unable to attend GP practices or Vaccination Centres are continuing to wait for their Covid vaccination, says Deputy Michael Lowry.

“A significant number of these people are either elderly or physically impaired. Yet they meet the requirements that place them in the ‘High Risk’ category in the same way as those who are able to travel for vaccination. However they have been overlooked to date as the Ambulance Service, which has been assigned to administer vaccines to the housebound, has been unable to reach them due to their already burgeoning workload.”

Deputy Lowy added that he is being contacted on a regular basis by people in their 80s and 90s and their concerned family members, who continue to wait for the National Ambulance Service to contact them.

“Getting an update or a definitive date for vaccination for these people is almost impossible,” he says.