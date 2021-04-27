Revealed: How Tipperary people's spending has changed during lockdown
New data from Revolut, the financial app with over 1.3m Irish customers, has revealed which counties have done best at weathering the financial impact of this year’s Covid-19 restrictions.
The data, which is adjusted for the growth in Revolut’s users, demonstrates that the Covid-19 restrictions have had significantly differing impacts on spending in different areas of the country.
The new figures show that spending by Revolut customers from Tipperary rose by 9% during the January-
March lockdown compared to the same period last year.
Revolut customers from counties Longford, Waterford, Offaly and Louth all also recorded double-digit increases in spending during this year’s lockdown.
In total, 17 counties saw overall spending by Revolut customers rise in Jan-Match 2021 compared to Jan-March 2020. Spending year-on-year was unchanged in counties Dublin, Wicklow and Roscommon, meanwhile.
By contrast, however customers from counties Sligo, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Leitrim and Galway all saw their spending fall year-on-year for the same period. Galwegian users’ spending was down by -10% overall, while users in Leitrim saw spending down by -9%.
Overall, spending nationally during January-March 2021 was down by -3% year-on-year versus the same period in 2020.
There was also significantly increased expenditure on groceries - up 28% during this lockdown compared to January-March last year.
