Volunteers praised for participating in Cahir clean up

Councillor Mairin McGrath has praised volunteers who gave up their Saturday morning to pick up litter in the Cahir area.

"Great work done - well done and thanks to all the crew that gave up their Saturday Morning to help out

It was annoying to see the Church Car Park and Blueway scattered with litter again this morning but thanks to the Council lads who came out and emptied the bin!

At this mornings council meeting, I asked that the existing bin would be replaced for a new ‘Big Belly’ Bin that has greater capacity, compacts the litter as it goes in and gives real-time information to tell waste collectors when the bin is full! Hopefully my request will be delivered upon and this will prevent the mindless littering," said Cllr McGrath.