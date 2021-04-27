Mullinahone community playground vandalised

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary playground for auction on Monday

Cahir Playground online auction on Bank Holiday Monday

Shocking scenes were discovered this morning (Tuesday April 27)  at the Mullinahone community playground.Broken glasses and vodka bottles, cigarette buts and cans were strewn all over the place.
it was cleaned up by some concerned mothers  who said people should still be  very aware that there could still be shards of glass left on the floor.
There is a small group of volunteers on the playground committee who are very dedicated, but  more parents are needed to assist. 
The Gardaí have been called, CCTV is being looked at.