New footpath approved for Newcastle

€35,000 has been allocated for a footpath extension in Newcastle village from where it currently ends at Deora De Housing estate to continue out to the Mellary Road junction.

"I’m delighted to have proposed the approval of additional Roads Projects from the 2021 Development Levies at Monday's Municipal District Meeting.I’ve worked on this project for the last number of months with Paul, our Area Engineer and local Overseer, Walter and I’m very grateful for their co-operation and the cooperation and agreement from landowners who will be affected. The road is extremely busy and the current arrangement leaves it dangerous for pedestrians and motorists!

The project will be carried out this summer and will go a long way in linking up the village to Middle Quarter," said Cllr Mairin McGrath