Tipperary based Non-Irish nationals invited to give their views on living in Ireland

Non-Irish nationals living in Tipperary are invited to take part in a survey about their experience of living in Ireland.

The survey is being conducted by the Tipperary Local Development Committee as part of its process to develop a three-year Migrant Integration Strategy for the county.

“The purpose of this (strategy) is to make Tipperary a more welcoming and inclusive place, to deliver services in a way that caters for all cultures and to eliminate all forms of discrimination and intolerance,” said a Tipperary LDC spokesperson.

To gather the information for this strategy, a survey has been designed which can be found on the website of Tipperary County Council: http://www.tipperarycoco.ie/multicultural-survey

The survey seeks the views of non-Irish nationals' experience of living in Ireland and the barriers they face. The survey can be translated into any language with Google translate.