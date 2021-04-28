Stunning four-bedroom house in Tipperary on an elevated site with great views

Brought to the market by P.F. Quirke & Co. Ltd is an excellent 4/5 bed house in 12 Oak Crescent, Ard na Sidhe, Clonmel.

The house sits on an elevated site with great views over Clonmel to the Comeraghs.

Accommodation includes an Entrance hall, Living room, Kitchen/Diner, Utility, Shower room, Guest WC and Bedroom 5/Playroom at Ground floor while at first floor there are four Bedrooms and two Bathrooms.

The property has gas central heating and woodgrain PVC windows.

This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a large family residence in a great location. We recommend early inspection.