Revealed: Council give planning green light for massive 36 house development in Tipperary
Revealed
File photo
Tipperary County Council have given the planning green light for a massive 36 house development in Tipperary.
Bellerin 5 Limited made the application for the construction of 36 dwelling units at Greenhills Village, Carrick-on-Suir.
It will be comprised of 4 one storey one bed units, 1 one storey 2 bed unit, 2 one storey 3 bed units, 1 two storey 4 bed unit, 12 two storey 3 bed units and 16 two storey 2 bed units, 65 parking spaces, provision of attenuation area, general provision of the public open space, landscaping and associated site development works.
The council attached 24 conditions to their decision.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on