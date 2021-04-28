Revealed: Council give planning green light for massive 36 house development in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council have given the planning green light for a massive 36 house development in Tipperary.

Bellerin 5 Limited made the application for the construction of 36 dwelling units at Greenhills Village, Carrick-on-Suir.

It will be comprised of 4 one storey one bed units, 1 one storey 2 bed unit, 2 one storey 3 bed units, 1 two storey 4 bed unit, 12 two storey 3 bed units and 16 two storey 2 bed units, 65 parking spaces, provision of attenuation area, general provision of the public open space, landscaping and associated site development works.

The council attached 24 conditions to their decision.