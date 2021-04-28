Derelict Tipperary cottage up for sale in worldwide online auction for a mere €50,000

A derelict Tipperary cottage is going up for sale in a worldwide online auction for a mere €50,000 on May 14.

Property Summary

Derelict cottage

In need of renovation

Vacant possession.

Location

Templemore is a Town in Co Tipperary located approx 147km south west of Dublin.

The subject property is accessed via the R501 approximately 1km south west of the town centre.

Local amenities include Garda Síochána College, Templemore Golf Club, Lidl along with a host of shops, bars and restaurants in nearby Clones.

Transport in the area includes the R501, Templemore Train Station which regular Bus Éireann routes available in neighbours Thurles.

Description

Detached derelict cottage.

One storey beneath a pitched roof.

Gardens to the front and rear.

Off street parking.

Accommodation

The property was not internally inspected or measured by BidX1. The information was provided by the Vendor. We are informed that the property provides:

Derelict cottage.

Tenancy

Vacant possession.

Click here for more