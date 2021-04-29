Appeal to Tipperary dog owners to be more responsible

Cllr Annemarie Ryan has calleld on Tipperary County Council to consider further measures to make dog owners more responsible.

" Leitrim County Council are sampling Dog poop DNA to tackle dog fouling, why not? Anything to make irresponsible dog owners pay up or pick up.In the meantime thanks to Tipperary County Council

for putting in a dog poop bin along the Scallagheen Walk. Both myself and Black4Tipp

have made recent requests for this to happen.

Don't forget to pick up your green Hi-Vis from SuperValu Tipperary Town

to show your support for keeping Tipp Town free from dog fouling," said Cllr.Ryan