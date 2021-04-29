Council called on to examine operation of traffic lights in Tipperary Town
TD says work on Tipp town traffic lights ill-timed
Cllr Annemarie Ryan has called on the local authority to examine the sequencng of the traffic lights in Main Street Tipperary Town.
"I have contacted the Council Engineer and asked him too examine the traffic lights sequencing on the main street. There can be long tailbacks from the Cashel Road/Bansha Road side trying to get through the lights," she said.
