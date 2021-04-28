Finances of Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel severely hit by Covid-19 lockdowns

Covid-19 had a devastating effect on Hillview Sports Club, with over 400 members in Clonmel, with the two weekly fundraising activities crucial to the survival of the club severely disrupted.

While some activity resumed on the pitch and putt course and the tennis courts last Monday the club has been unable to raise income through its normal channels during the pandemic.

"Over 50% of our income is raised by our weekly bingo and lotto. We need them both to survive. The membership fees we collect only provides half of the income we need to keep going," said President Seamus O' Doherty.

Seamus said the officers of the club are relieved to be able to start up the flamingo bingo fundraiser this Monday May 3 after over a year out of action.

" We have not been able to hold the bingo for a year and we only had the lotto for months. We are delighted to be starting up the bingo again this Monday night after so long out . Hopefully we will be able to start up the weekly lotto draw again as soon as possible but at least the bingo is back," said Seamus O'Doherty.

"Our finances are in a precarious position. We need every support we can get. The income from the bingo and the lotto was a mainstay of our finances so we are happy to have the bingo back now for a start," said Seamus O'Doherty.