LATEST: Funding for a massive extension of a Tipperary school confirmed

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has confirmed that Patrician Presentation School Fethard is to receive funding for a large extension under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021.

Senator Garret Ahearn said: “I am delighted to receive confirmation this afternoon from Minister Norma Foley that Patrician Presentation School in Fethard has been approved its funding application.

“I have been working on this application for a number of months. It is an extensive project and is vital for Fethard and its surroundings. Throughout the county, we very much need facilities for children with additional needs, so I am very happy that this funding approval has brought us one step closer to that.

“This funding will facilitate 2 Classroom Special Education Needs Rooms, 4 Offices, 2 Special Education Teacher rooms, 1 art room, 1 Project store, 1 Textiles room, 1 Multimedia room 1 Construction studies room and 1 Tech Prep room.

“I would like to commend school principal Billy Walsh and the Board of Management for their work on this application. This will make a real difference to current and future children attending this school. I look forward to seeing the progress of this school going forward,” Senator Garret Ahearn added.

Cllr Mark Fitzgerald also acknowledged the funding saying: “I am delighted to see such a massive investment in Fethard. This investment shows the commitment that Government have for education in particular in rural areas like Fethard."