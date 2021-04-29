BIG READ: Dog fouling is rampant in Tipperary and a blight on our towns and villages

Dog fouling is rampant and a blight on our towns and villages.

Not only does it look nasty and smell nasty, but it also causes a nasty mess if you step in it, cycle through it, push a wheelchair or buggy through it or even worse fall in it.

There is a good chance therefore that you will carry it and spread it, either outside in public places, or take it inside into public buildings, your place of work, your own home or someone else’s home.

Tipperary Town’s Cllr Annemarie Ryan, is extremely concerned at the incidents of dog fouling along the streets and paths of the town and has teamed up with the environment section of Tipperary County Council and Supervalu to tackle this blight in the town.

Speaking to The Nationalist correspondent, Martin Quinn, Cllr Ryan says that the problem was exasperated during lockdown.

“The problem definitely got worse during lockdown when we were confined to our 5km limit. It is an issue for many of us who want to enjoy a walk without the constant worry of watching where you step. This is even worse for those with children in pushchairs and for wheelchair users. There is no excuse anymore for this kind of behaviour, we all know the health hazards attached to dog waste and we have all suffered at the hands of certain selfish individuals who just don’t bother to clean up after their pets.”

Pictured above are Caroline Brahan with dog Bailey

While dog mess is very unhygienic it is also a health hazard and can lead to Parvo, which is a potentially fatal disease which is transferred between dogs, but the key health issue with dog faeces is that it can lead to toxocariasis in humans.

Toxocariasis can cause serious illness, and can even lead to blindness. It is caused by a parasite, known as Toxocara Canis, also commonly referred to as Roundworm. Toxocariasis has been reported in people of all ages, and so everybody is potentially at risk from it.

However, it most commonly affects children between the ages of one and four-years-old as young children in this age range are, of course, the most likely age group to pick things up off the ground and put it into their mouths. It should also be noted that dog mess is a potential health risk to livestock as well, and so it can affect them if you allow your dog to foul in farmers’ fields or areas where livestock might pass through. So what is Cllr Ryan’s plan to tackle the blight of dog fouling? She said:

“We are asking responsible dog owners to collect a free hi-vis jacket from SuperValu and wear it to show your support for the campaign. The more visible we are the less likely people are to allow their pets to offend in public. The Litter Warden has the power to issue on the spot fines, he is doing his best but he is dependent on catching the dog and owner in the act which is difficult. If we all row in behind this campaign I’d hope it might reduce the amount of public dog fouling. There are plans also to spray paint the dog poop in a bright colour in an attempt to highlight the amount of it on our streets.

“This is an attempt to keep a strong focus on how dangerous and disgusting this is.” Cllr Ryan added that she has requested more signage and a bin on the Scallagheen loop walk to assist those dog walkers who have to carry the dog waste for a long stretch of the road.

The best way to keep our streets and paths free of dog foul and to prevent toxocariasis is to pick up and dispose of your dog’s faeces immediately.

This is what all responsible dog owners should do and it is what most dog owners do indeed do. Most dog owners are responsible and clean up after their dog, and so find it very frustrating when other dog owners do not do so, as it gives all owners a bad name.

You have a legal duty to clean up after your dog every time they foul in a public place.

Dog owners should always carry a supply of bags with them when walking their dog so that they can pick up their dog mess.

Well done to Cllr Ryan, Tipperary County Council and Supervalu for getting together to highlight this campaign which hopefully will help to change the behaviour of those people who fail to clean up after their dog.

You can pick up your free hi-vis jacket from Supervalu, Tipperary.