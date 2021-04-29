Pre-apprenticeship course in construction skills open for applications in Tipperary

As part of the actions agreed under the Education & Training sub-group of the Tipp Town Revitalisation Task Force, the Tipperary ETB has now established a Pre-Apprenticeship course in Construction Skills for Tipperary Town which can be applied for through the Further Education & Training Course Hub.

The course will commence on September 27 in Hennessy House at the Rossmore Village Centre in Tipperary Town. The course duration is 28 weeks which includes 20 days of work placement (1 day per week).

Essential skills in the following construction trades will be covered; Painting, Wall & Floor Tiling, Plastering, Carpentry & Joinery, Plumbing, Electrical, Bricklaying, Groundworks, Health and Safety and Introduction to Construction Industry. This course will also include training in Safepass, Manual Handling and Abrasive Wheels.

These qualifications are suitable for individuals of any age who require an introduction to the variety of construction trades, to gain skills in those areas and perhaps to decide which trade is the right one to pursue a career in.

No previous knowledge or experience is required. Applicants must be over 16 years of age and have good literacy and numerical skills.

The successful completion of the City and Guilds Entry Level 3/Level 1 Certificate in Construction Operations officially recognises applicants knowledge and skills in general construction operations. On completion of this award learners may progress into the Construction sector or into an Apprenticeship.

To apply follow this link; www.fetchcourses.ie/course/finder?sfcw-courseId=326417 or contact Harvey Allen at 052-6134333.