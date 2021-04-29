COLUMN: 'You’re actually in the garage during the race. You're part of all that excitement...'

“You’re actually in the garage during the race. You’re part of all that excitement. You’re under the podium when the Ferrari team wins and celebrating with the driver. It’s the crazy world of this travelling circus that travels the world pretty much non-stop from March to November.”

Ireland has a tradition of university graduates emigrating for work all over the world.

Annie Kennedy is my guest this week on the Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast as part of the Expat Lives series. Annie left Ireland straight after studying in DCU. She has had an eventful and high octane career working in sports marketing for EUFA, FIFA, Eurosport, F1 and Shell on the Ferrari F1 team, which has brought her to four continents.

“I’m based in Switzerland. And funnily enough for somebody who travels a lot for work all over the world, I’ve been in Switzerland for 18 years now. But in roles where I’m travelling a lot.

“I left Ireland, the day after I finished my last exam in my college finals. I left Ireland and I never came back. And it was never planned. Two days after graduation, I moved to France. And then lived in France for three years, lived in London for two years, and I’ve been in Switzerland now for 18 years.

“I live in a place called Zug, which is classic Switzerland. It’s about half an hour from Zurich. There are over 187 nationalities living in Zug out of a population of less than 30,000.

“It’s really multinational, which I love. It’s in a beautiful location. It’s quite low lying, but it’s surrounded by lakes and mountains.

“From every point, you’re seeing these beautiful mountain ranges. For example, from our balcony, we can see the Eiger.

“If you love the outdoors, Switzerland is for you. If you don’t like the outdoors, I would say you’ll die of boredom in Switzerland. If you like skiing, biking, hiking and watersports then it’s an amazing place to be. And you get at least six months of sun in the year. And I think that is one of the reasons I’m still here. But it’s near enough to home that I can come home regularly and see my family that are still in Ireland.”

Annie worked for F1 in Geneva and then moved to Shell to represent the company on the Ferrari F1 team. “I was basically the commercial person managing the commercial side of the partnership. We would provide the fuel and the oil for the Ferrari cars. It’s not just about rocking up with a delivery of fuel in a barrel and the oil in a drum. Shell develops race fuels and race lubricants. We could introduce four or five new race fuels and lubricants during a season.

“There’s a tonne of people working on it. We would have up to 25 fuel scientists and engineers in the background developing all these fuels and oils. But on the ground at the race, we have a team of two to three people. It’s a lot of quality control. It’s making sure the fuels and the oils aren’t contaminated. We’d have a really sophisticated lab in the back of the Ferrari garage. We are actually in the garage during the race. You’re part of all that excitement.

“I had just got married when I started my mad F1 travelling. I was the most settled I’ve ever been. But I think if I were in the F1 scene in my 20s, I probably would have self-destructed because there’s so much temptation.

“It’s sex, drugs and rock and roll. But I was thankfully just newly married and in a very stable part of my life.”

The F1 life on the road “is a calling for people” who are “incredibly passionate” about the sport and lifestyle.

“But you’d have to be to work in F1 because you have no life. You’ve no family life, and a lot of people are divorced, or their relationships are broken up because of their commitment to F1. It’s a work hard, play hard lifestyle.

“There’s a huge amount of glamour there as well. But it’s not the same as the old days. Most of the drivers are fairly sensible. They’re really elite athletes and do an incredible amount of training. They need world class levels of fitness to be an F1 driver. But everyone around them does the partying for them.”

Annie has been to all the race circuits and she shares her thoughts on her favourites. “Most people will agree on what their favourite circuits are in F1. It’s definitely not Monaco.

“Monaco is one of the races that just drives everybody crazy. Because you have the most high-level guests and with everything in Monaco the stress levels are really high.”

“It’s really hard to get anything done in Monaco, because Monaco is built into a hillside down by the water. And most of the roads are closed because of the circuit. Trying to organize an event in Monaco is a nightmare.

“But I would say Monaco is a favourite circuit of the drivers because it’s technically really challenging. But it’s almost impossible to pass. So, it’s not one of those circuits where the outcome can be really surprising unless there’s a crash or something.

“The races that the drivers love are the older circuits like Suzuka or Belgium. The circuits that tend to be preferred by fans are the street circuits like Melbourne, Montreal and Singapore. Because you’re right in the centre of a city. You have such an amazing atmosphere and can usually walk to the track and you feel the atmosphere of the city and you can go out at night and celebrate. And then for me the worst place to stay is Suzuka in Japan. Because it’s a horrible grey industrial town.”

Annie has found that she has changed and so has Ireland over time.

“I always thought that I’d come back to Ireland at some point. And now I don’t really know. Because Ireland changes and you change a lot. And in the end, you’re a different person.

“My family slag me all the time and tell me I’m more Swiss than the Swiss now. I find Ireland very different from the island that I left, and I suppose you become used to a completely different way of working and living and behaving even.”

