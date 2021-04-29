EDITORIAL: Government and Nphet could well be praying for rain to keep people indoors

The country has begun to reopen and while not much has changed for many businesses and the majority of people in terms of what the restrictions allow us to do, it feels like the whole of Ireland has decided to go “back to normal”.

The good weather helped to lift the mood as people flocked outdoors to make the most of the spring sunshine.

And while being outside hampers the spread of the virus, it still doesn’t bode well for public health that so many have decided to throw caution to the wind.

It did lift spirits and was badly needed but health officials and the Government are now likely worried that the slow rollout of the vaccine and supply issues, coupled with behavioural changes to the relaxing of restrictions, could see a surge in Covid cases or worse; a fourth wave of the virus.

Have we all forgotten?

It was only on March 31 we read reports that the country is facing a “critical window” over the next eight weeks, which could see it either face or avoid a fourth wave of Covid-19, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said at the time.

But the scenes we are seeing across the country, crowds flocking to beaches and beauty spots, drinking in public, perhaps even certain households deciding to mingle for a BBQ, it feels like we haven’t learned our lesson and there is a chance that a ramping up of restrictions could be on the horizon again if cases rise as a consequence of recent breaches of the public health guidelines.

It remains to be seen the impact the last few days will have on Covid numbers but the Government and Nphet could well be praying for rain to keep people indoors.

If we are to have any hope of a summer, we need cases to stay low and the daily case numbers have stayed annoyingly high despite the severe restrictions on the general public.

If a potential fourth wave could be avoided, Ireland could hope to have something close to a “normal summer” but a lot can happen between now and then.