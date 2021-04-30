Tipp gardaí share picture of car crash where young passengers were 'miraculously uninjured'

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí

During the week gardaí in Cahir responded to a single vehicle collision in the Cashel area where a vehicle was on its roof.

The driver and passengers all of which were young were miraculously uninjured due to the wearing of their safety belts.

The driver however was an unaccompanied learner permit holder.

The vehicle was impounded as per the Clancy Amendment and an investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí added: "We can't stress enough the importance of driving safer on the roads."