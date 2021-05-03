Tipp gardaí alerted to a suspicious looking insurance certificate on vehicle's windscreen
ALERT
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
While Clonmel gardaí were conducting an Operation Lifesaver checkpoint at Marlfield village on Sunday, May 2.
Gardaí were alerted to a suspicious looking insurance certificate on a vehicle's windscreen.
On further inspection, gardaí noted that the disc was in fact false and photocopied.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged and is to appear in court at a later date.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on