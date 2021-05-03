Revealed: Number of people in emergency accommodation in Tipp drops significantly

Homeless figures in Tipperary have dropped to 38, according to the Government’s homeless report for March compared with 42 in February.

In Tipperary, this is an increase on the 37 people reported to be using emergency accommodation in January and the 36 in December of last year.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien recently published the Monthly Homeless Report which saw the decrease in the Premier County.

The number of homeless adults has fallen to its lowest level in nearly four years.

There are 4,093 adults homeless in Dublin.

Nationwide, 8,060 people accessed emergency accommodation in March, according to figures from the Housing Department.

That's a small decrease on the previous month, with over 77% of those being single adults.

Meanwhile the number of homeless dependents and children fell to a five year low last month, at 2,166.