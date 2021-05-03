"Pip has been reunited with her owner, thank you all," say Tipperary gardaí.

Gardaí had issued an appeal on Sunday after this little lady (pictured above) with a red collar was found wandering in and out of traffic on the Abbey Road/Marlfield Road in Clonmel.

She is a very pleasant and friendly dog and must have an owner somewhere. She is currently being cared for by her finder and will be scanned in the hope of tracking her family.



