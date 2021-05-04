Temporary closure of Suir Blueway near Carrick on Suir from Monday May 10

A temporary closure of a section of the Suir Blueway from Monday 10th May for approximately 6 weeks between the

following locations.

1. Fishermans Boreen approximately 1km outside Carrick-on-Suir.

2. Sean Healy Park, Carrick-on-Suir.

The path will be closed for widening and re-surfacing works for 6 weeks.

The path will be open for use on weekends, opening on Friday evening and closing early Monday mornings.

Tipperary County Council apologises for any inconvenience that this may cause.