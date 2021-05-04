Temporary closure of Suir Blueway near Carrick on Suir from Monday May 10
The Suir Blueway at Sir Thomas' Bridge near Clonmel
A temporary closure of a section of the Suir Blueway from Monday 10th May for approximately 6 weeks between the
following locations.
1. Fishermans Boreen approximately 1km outside Carrick-on-Suir.
2. Sean Healy Park, Carrick-on-Suir.
The path will be closed for widening and re-surfacing works for 6 weeks.
The path will be open for use on weekends, opening on Friday evening and closing early Monday mornings.
Tipperary County Council apologises for any inconvenience that this may cause.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on